5 critical Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's downfiield shots
If there was one criticism from Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense early in training camp, it was their lack of confidence to push the football downfield. The signal-caller's critics wonder if he's got the arm strength for explosive plays. While it's not in the higher echelons around the league, it's sufficient enough to take deep shots when the situation dictates.
Young got the chance to open things up more as camp progressed. This came with a few interceptions and mental mistakes, but getting these out of the way now will only serve him well when the regular season arrives.
The Panthers must approach this area with caution. They do have a couple of explosive figures such as Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo who can get downfield quickly. What Young must figure out is when to take shots and when taking what the defense gives him is the preferred option.
It's a fine line, even if the modern-day game relies on exciting, downfield elements. The signs later in camp suggest this will be part of the offense in some capacity. However, head coach Dave Canales is also eager to adopt a run-first, methodical approach to keeping the chains moving.
Bryce Young finishes on a high
Concerns were starting to emerge after a rough few practices from Bryce Young over Week 3 of training camp. Ejiro Evero's defense was getting the better of him with alarming regularity. These doubts were quashed in no uncertain terms during the team's joint practice with the New York Jets.
Young saved his best for last. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft turned on the style to come away from the session with significant credit. This was also the biggest indicator yet of how Dave Canales' teachings are having a positive impact on the player.
Demonstrating such poise, decision-making, and complete control versus one of the league's most dynamic young defenses was immensely encouraging. Building on this newfound momentum is the tricky part.
Those who wrote Young off after just one season might be eating their words when it's all said and done. Expecting him to enter Pro Bowl consideration is a stretch, but this joint practice with the Jets proved he's got the talent needed to carve out a productive career for himself.
Now, he also has a head coach with a genuine plan in place for his growth. That's the greatest positive above all else following a frenetic summer of preparations.