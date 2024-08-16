5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers joint practice vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
There's no denying it. Terrace Marshall Jr. was a man possessed during joint practice versus the New York Jets.
The wide receiver was nothing short of sensational from start to finish. This was a tough challenge against a vaunted Jets secondary boasting the likes of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. The former second-round selection had his way with anyone unfortunate enough to come up against him to continue his exceptional summer.
Marshall made big plays, demonstrated a fierce determination that was hard not to love, and dominated top-level opposition. It's in keeping with the way he's applied himself since Dave Canales took charge, but fans are waiting to see if he can take this newfound momentum into a competitive setting.
That's been Marshall's biggest question mark since joining the Carolina Panthers. Shining in practice is no problem, it's getting things done when things matter more that he's failed to accomplish over the last three years.
This represents arguably the biggest confidence boost yet for Marshall. His roster spot looks secure. At the same time, there isn't much margin for error entering a contract year.
Winner No. 4
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young carries a hefty weight on his shoulders. The quarterback's come in for more criticism in recent days for subpar training camp performances. There's a nervousness surrounding the signal-caller among some fans considering the desperate need to bounce back. These fears were alleviated after a sterling effort against the Jets.
Young had a different mindset entering this one. He looked confident, controlled the line of scrimmage, and was efficient in throwing the football according to those in attendance. The former Alabama star took shots downfield with accuracy and made his red-zone opportunities count. This was exactly what fans needed to see.
Nobody is getting too carried away. That said, considering Young was without Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson - who's quickly become his primary target in the passing game - this was incredibly encouraging. It's a solid platform from which to build as the Heisman Trophy winner looks to remind people why he was chosen No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
One could sense there was a visible weight lifted off Young's shoulders during his media availability after practice. He looked relaxed, assured, and like someone capable of taking this franchise where it wants to go. This will stand the Panthers in tremendous stead as they look to earn back respectability in 2024.