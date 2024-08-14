Dave Canales remains unmoved after Bryce Young's subpar practice
By Dean Jones
It's not been a great week for offensive production at training camp. The Carolina Panthers defense is hitting their stride while those on the other side of the football go through complications. There's always going to be some back and forth, but this is the first period of prolonged success Ejiro Evero's unit has enjoyed this summer.
This continued during Wednesday's practice, which was the penultimate of camp. It was a poor day for quarterback Bryce Young, who couldn't get on the same page with his wide receivers and threw two interceptions according to those in attendance.
The former Alabama star's first error saw a wayward pass go straight into the hands of veteran nose tackle Shy Tuttle. This resulted in Young appearing to run gassers for not taking care of the football.
Another pass was almost picked off before Troy Hill jumped an Adam Thielen route soon after. The savvy slot cornerback read Young's eye perfectly for the pick-six, which drew wild celebrations from the defense as a result.
It was a bad day at the office. Everybody has them. But considering the pressure on Young's shoulders to bounce back with a more prolific supporting cast in 2024, there is increased restlessness among the fanbase based on how the last few sessions have unfolded offensively.
Dave Canales not concerned about Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's interceptions
When discussing Young's indifferent performance on Day 14 of training camp, head coach Dave Canales didn't seem too concerned. He'd rather his signal-caller try and fail now than during the regular season. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator also highlighted the defensive familiarity with the schematic concepts as a reason behind their increased dominance.
"I mean, turnovers are just something we always want to continue to look at and say, 'What happened here?', and just get to the bottom of it. Again, the interceptions happen when we're trying, you know, so I have no problem with that. If we're not throwing interceptions, we're not trying stuff. We're not trying to make those types of throws and, we know NFL football is tightly placed throws. And in particular with our defense, the way that those guys are just continuing to hone in. We've been playing against each other a lot, they're taking advantage of those ops. So for me, I don't look too far into it other than just what happened on this play so we can correct it and we can move forward."- Dave Canales
Young's got the perfect chance to respond immediately. The Panthers welcome the New York Jets to Charlotte on Thursday, which is the litmus test to see how far along this new-look group is and what more needs to be done before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
The Jets boast one of the league's most dynamic young defenses. They've got quality at all three levels of the field and two legitimate All-Pro performers in Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Carolina's offense needs to perform much more efficiently to emerge from this particular clash with any credit.
Perhaps hitting people other than their teammates will light a spark. It's been a long time since they've had that luxury, especially those who sat out Carolina's preseason opener at the New England Patriots. That's why occasions like this are so crucial.
Canales wants to get Young and the starters involved in the preseason at some stage. Attacking this joint practice is the next item on the agenda. Another lackluster offensive display is something this imposing Jets defense will capitalize on early and often.
The spotlight will be glaring - as it always is wherever legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers goes. Young must make throw count in pursuit of building confidence. Nothing else will do.