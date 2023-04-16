5 critical Carolina Panthers observations entering the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers have plenty of edge rushing options in the draft
In the five years I've been an NFL Draft analyst, the 2023 edge rusher class is one of the deepest I've ever seen. The Carolina Panthers are currently thanking the draft gods as we speak, considering their need at the position.
At the top of the group, you have the best player in the draft, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. Proceeding him are Clemson's Myles Murphy and Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, both of whom were possibilities if Carolina was still in possession of the No. 9 overall selection.
With the Panthers drafting a quarterback at No. 1 overall, the focus now turns to their second-round selection as an ample opportunity to land their future starter opposite Brian Burns.
LSU's B.J. Ojulari is my current favorite to be Carolina's selection at No. 39. While he will need to improve his overall functional strength, Ojulari has a nice repertoire of pass-rush moves and counters with a sufficient plan of attack to go along with his awesome get-off and functional athleticism.
Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, Iowa State's Will McDonald IV, and Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah are other possibilities. I like the idea of Foskey, who does a better job of setting a hard, firm edge and squeezing gaps than McDonald and Anudike-Uzomah.
Day 3 of the draft also offers some intriguing developmental targets such as Appalachian State's Nick Hampton, Army's Andre Carter, Florida A&M's Isaiah Land, and Tennessee's Byron Young. All four players would be ideal fits considering their physical and athletic profiles, which would intrigue Eijro Evero.
As draft day approaches, keep an eye on one name in particular: Georgia Tech's Keion White. He's an older prospect but has great size, athleticism, power, and versatility.
While he is currently projected to be a potential first-round pick, I could see him falling into Carolina's lap and it wouldn't surprise me if they took him at No. 39 even if Ojulari is on the board.