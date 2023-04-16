5 critical Carolina Panthers observations entering the 2023 NFL Draft
CB is a potential high-priority for the Carolina Panthers
As the draft process is in its dog days, it's becoming clear that cornerback is becoming a bigger need for the Carolina Panthers.
Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson have health concerns, talent aside. The nickel position is either void or still a big question mark while C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor have underwhelmed in their respective roles.
The 2023 NFL Draft class offers a deep group of cornerbacks with starting potential and different types of roles they can play at the next level. Illinois' Devon Witherspoon, Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, and Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. headline the group this year. Porter Jr. was recently in for a top-30 visit with the Panthers this past week.
If the Panthers want to take advantage of the deep cornerback class, No. 39 overall might be the sweet spot. Two names that have come up in discussions by fans and media are South Carolina's Cam Smith and Michigan's D.J. Turner.
Both players would provide inside-out starting versatility that the organization will be looking for this coming season.
Kansas State's Julius Brents could be another option in the second round, if available. He offers terrific length, size, and a high Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.99 which showcases his elite athleticism.
Looking at potential Day 3 prospects, Smith's old teammate Darius Rush is a possibility at No. 93 or No. 114 overall. He's fluid in the hips with good ball skills and man coverage ability while using the boundary as an extra defender. The redshirt senior impressed at the Senior Bowl a few months ago and could prove to be a diamond in the rough for a team, possibly Carolina.
It's hard to imagine the Panthers not selecting a cornerback in the draft this year. If they don't, it will show their belief in the current room they have, especially when Jackson returns from injury.