5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 1
By Dean Jones
Excitement was through the roof as the Carolina Panthers took to the practice field for Day 1 of training camp. This is the most important phase of Dave Canales' preparations for the 2024 campaign. Energy is high and expectations are increasing, so the correct foundations must be laid to get this struggling franchise on the right path.
It's a different look in a different venue this year. The Panthers moved their training camp to Charlotte, which received a positive response from players. There were fewer fans in attendance, but the atmosphere was vibrant based on social media reactions after practice concluded.
Nobody is expecting big things from the Panthers next season. They are starting from rock bottom and have a significant amount of hard work ahead. Canales believes things are coming together encouragingly. However, nobody is in a position to get complacent or rest on their laurels in pursuit of progression.
With that being said, here are five critical observations from Day 1 of training camp practice for the Panthers in 2024.
Critical observations from Carolina Panthers training camp Day 1
Alex Cook makes a splash
Everyone is getting a chance to prove themselves under the new regime. Dan Morgan's roster cull was severe, so urgency is high with those still around if they want to avoid a similar fate.
One unheralded player caught the eye over the first practice according to those in attendance. Alex Cook - the second-year safety who got some decent playing time last season - came up with an outstanding interception from an Andy Dalton pass to make the coaching staff sit up and take notice.
Ejiro Evero is a fan of Cook. He put him in the lineup over established veteran Jeremy Chinn last season. The former undrafted free agent out of Washington's place isn't guaranteed by any stretch of the imagination, but more eye-catching plays like this will do his chances a tremendous amount of good.
The Carolina Panthers are moving forward with Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller as their starting safety tandem. Everything is up for grabs after that, so Cook has an opportunity to firmly establish himself if the same trend continues.