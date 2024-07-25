5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' offensive connection
After wholesale changes and significant investment around second-year quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, watching the Carolina Panthers' dynamic on offense will be an integral part of training camp. Things have to improve with the resources acquired. Having a progressive offensive mind like head coach Dave Canales leading the charge only whets the appetite further.
Carolina's training camp kicked off without full pads or even shells on. However, Young is getting the football out quicker and developing some encouraging chemistry with the weapons at his disposal based on the musings of those in attendance.
Young's impressive throw to Diontae Johnson was one of the session's most impressive highlights. The timing is still developing, which Canales believes is being accomplished well by play specification and strong communication based on comments via the team's website.
"I think it's just for Bryce [Young] learning this mover; Diontae [Johnson] is a special mover, and he's really explosive and really fast through his turns. So I've, I've watched them just kind of grow that chemistry. Getting out here today is another step in building that, and really just a curiosity. You see them; when Bryce's reps are done, he walks right over to him, he's talking to Diontae to Adam [Thielen], and just making sure they're on the same page for some of those things."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
The former Alabama star is dealing with more pressure than most. Ridicule surrounding Young's height was once again evident across the media in recent days. There's nothing he can do about that tired narrative. Focusing on what he can control and ensuring he's on the same page with his primary pass-catchers is the primary goal.
Young is confident in his abilities. The Panthers also gave him a supreme vote of confidence throughout Dan Morgan's first recruitment period at the helm. It'll get tougher as camp goes on, but the initial signs suggest things are pointing up until proven otherwise.