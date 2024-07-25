5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 1
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette's process
Xavier Legette has higher expectations than most. The wide receiver became the Carolina Panthers' conviction guy relatively early in their assessment process. Dan Morgan didn't hesitate to trade up and guarantee his services at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft as a result.
All eyes were on Legette to see how he might be deployed on Day 1 of training camp practice. There is some hard work ahead from a route-running standpoint, but the athleticism is absolutely off the charts. However, these moments were fleeting throughout the first session.
Legette got the football on a couple of end-around carries over scrimmages, but nothing more. Jaycee Horn praised the wideout's strength and how difficult he made things in coverage throughout. But the first-year pro wasn't thrilled with his performance levels based on comments to the media via Fan Nation.
"Training camp started pretty slow for me. I feel like it wasn’t my best, but we got time to continue to make it better. I feel like I wasn’t really attention to detail today, so I need to buy-in on that. I get upset with myself about things like that when I feel like I didn’t have the best day and didn’t leave everything out there on the field."- Xavier Legette via Fan Nation
This is going to be a process with Legette. He's not going to come in and be Randy Moss right away. There's a period of adjustment and refinement needed. It's also worth remembering that the former South Carolina star was held out of mandatory minicamp after experiencing some hamstring soreness.
Getting his football legs back will happen naturally over the next few days. Legette is a harsh critic, but that's only going to help in pursuit of improvements in the coming weeks.
The Panthers are counting on Legette to make an immediate impression and provide the Panthers' offense with a spark that was sorely lacking last season. Expecting miracles right away is unrealistic, but his physical profile and elite mentality suggest great things are in the pass-catcher's future.