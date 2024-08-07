5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 10
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' emerging wide receivers shine
Competition for places is fierce within the wide receiver room this offseason. The Carolina Panthers didn't get much from the unit aside from veteran Adam Thielen during a campaign to forget in 2023. Hopes are high that these increased standards and heightened urgency under the new regime will light a fire under the unit en route to improved fortunes.
The early signs are extremely encouraging. Diontae Johnson and Thielen are setting the tone through outstanding route running and assured hands respectively. Others who underperformed last season are also staking a bigger claim for involvement with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge.
Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr.'s raised performance levels are hard to ignore. Confidence is building around the pair - both taken in the second round of their respective drafts. Whether it comes with consistency when it counts is debatable, but the duo looks primed to occupy key roles in 2024 unless there's a drastic drop-off in the coming weeks.
The Panthers are also getting more than they bargained for with a late arrival to the setup. Deven Thompkins worked with Canales last season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without featuring too much in the passing game. His electrifying speed and crisp route-running caught the eye once again on Day 10 of camp. He'll be a player to watch closely during the preseason as a surprising candidate to make the team.
This is encouraging, although fans are approaching the receiving corps with cautious optimism rather than anything more. They've seen the likes of Mingo and Marshall shine in the summer and falter when throughout the regular season previously. Having Canales around - a progressive offensive mind who resonates well with the modern-day player - should help. But there's just no telling for sure.
Carolina has to get more from the passing game in 2024. The jury is still out for some and the skepticism is more than justified, but all signs are pointing up until proven otherwise.