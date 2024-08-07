5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 10
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales lauds Carolina Panthers QB3
After much deliberation, head coach Dave Canales opted to not play quarterback Bryce Young in their preseason opener at the New England Patriots. This was a contentious issue among the fanbase, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator believes the risk outweighs the reward at this stage of their preparations.
Young's got joint practice with the New York Jets on the immediate horizon, which is a good measuring stick in itself looking at their defensive firepower. Canales is taking it week to week in terms of whether the signal-caller sees the field at all during warmups. It's also worth remembering that veteran backup Andy Dalton is on the shelf currently.
Jack Plummer will start on Thursday night. The well-traveled college quarterback went undrafted in 2024 and is looking to cement his place on the roster or practice squad depending on how things shake out. Canales outlined his confidence in the signal-caller and urged him to seize the opportunity based on comments via the team's website.
"I feel like he's been really sharp with the different changes that happen at the line, really just the mechanisms, the cadences, and all that stuff. I think he's been sharp there. He's a great athlete, he's got a big arm, and he's showcased that a couple of times. Love his mobility, and he's got a really cool demeanor about him. So I really like the guy. I'm excited for Jack for this opportunity. And this is going to be so valuable for him, for his career and development."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Plummer's fate is dependent on how many quarterbacks the Panthers take through onto their 53-man squad in 2024. He looks almost certain to secure his spot on the practice squad if nobody else scoops him off the waiver wire. Demonstrating poise under center and not being overawed with the preseason spotlight glaring will go a long way to achieving this objective.
Young will be on hand to provide counsel from the sideline. However, the need to get the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft involved at some stage to boost confidence before Week 1 has plenty of merits attached.