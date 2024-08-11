5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 11
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette's progress
Xavier Legette endured a stuttering start to his professional journey. The wide receiver has big expectations on his shoulders after those in power took him at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's impressed on occasions, but a couple of frustrating injury concerns left the Carolina Panthers with no option other than to err on the side of caution.
Legette is currently navigating his way through a foot issue. There was no significant damage, which meant the Panthers avoided a major scare. Dave Canales' recent update confirmed things are trending on the right path. However, they're still taking things slowly to minimize the risk of complications emerging when the real action begins.
"He's doing great. It's kind of a day-to-day thing, and we're trying to just get that to get the discomfort out of the foot completely cleared up before we start getting him into really fast change-of-direction things. The in-line stuff is great, and we'll just be smart about that and bring him along."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
The former South Carolina star was spotted doing some workouts without getting too involved on Day 11 of training camp. Legette's got the athletic intangibles to become a huge factor in the passing game with some extra refinement. Jeopardizing this by unnecessarily speeding up his recovery wouldn't be smart at this juncture.
Jack Plummer bounces back
Jack Plummer's performance at the New England Patriots didn't exactly encourage. The undrafted free agent was slow to go through his progressions and looked a little lost with the spotlight glaring. Jake Luton performed much better despite his late arrival to the franchise. This was a body blow to the player's chances of forcing his way onto the 53-man roster.
This is the time of year when a little extra leeway is given. Making mistakes now are teaching moments rather than coming with any major ramifications attached. Plummer needs to show the right resolve to improve his chances. He managed to accomplish this on Day 11 of training camp with the day's best highlight.
Plummer's deep bomb which was expertly brought in by veteran wide receiver David Moore caught the eye. It'll take much more, but this was a nice confidence boost nonetheless after how things unfolded during his NFL debut.
Much will depend on how many quarterbacks Carolina takes through. Plummer is the third option at best right now, so nothing but excellence is going to suffice over the next couple of weeks before his fate is sealed.