5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 13
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for arguably their toughest challenge of training camp so far. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets come to town for a joint practice this week before their preseason game. This will be the best evaluation tool yet considering how ambitious the AFC East team is in 2024.
Dave Canales has a big job on his hands. He's confident the methods being implemented will bear fruit. There are some skeptics - especially when it comes to resting players in desperate need of live-fire reps during the preseason - but the Panthers think it's the best way to prepare for some strong upcoming tests.
Monday's practice session was the shortest of camp so far. This came after a competitive Day 12 in full pads, but it represented another chance to impress with final cuts on the not-too-distant horizon.
With that being said, here are five critical observations from Day 13 of Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Critical observations from Day 13 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Jordan Matthew stakes his claim
There's an interesting dynamic brewing in the tight-end room. Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas have missed several practices due to injury. Stephen Sullivan was released, leaving an opportunity for others to stake their claim.
Jordan Matthews has seized the moment more than most. The veteran is all business and looking to maximize the chance in front of him. This hasn't gone unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales, who lauded the player's work ethic and dependability based on comments via the team's website.
"He's doing a fantastic job. We can count on him. He's giving everything he's got on (special) teams, and especially just with that tight end group, just knowing you have a guy who's doing what he's supposed to do in there as we put our groups together is really valuable at this time, especially with Tommy and Ian not being there."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Matthews went from a roster bubble candidate to someone capable of booking his place on the Carolina Panthers' squad next season. Much will depend on how many tight ends they take through. But with Thomas on the shelf, it seems like there is a spot there if the same trend continues in the coming weeks.