5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 13
By Dean Jones
Disjointed Carolina Panthers offense
Seeing the Carolina Panthers' offense running laps due to their performance levels isn't what fans or head coach Dave Canales had in mind. This was the second-straight practice where the defense had their way. That's a testament to how Ejiro Evero's system is making things extremely difficult, but it does nothing to diminish the concerns.
There were plenty of avoidable mistakes and timing issues according to those in attendance. Nobody should be pressing the panic button just yet. However, it's something Carolina's long-suffering support will be watching closely after how things unfolded in 2023.
This also heightened calls for the team's starters to get preseason reps before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around. Canales has a joint practice with the New York Jets to further evaluate versus one of the league's most dynamic young defenses. But a much bigger effort is needed to alleviate doubts.
The Panthers invested heavily in their offensive position groups around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. They can ill afford to waste this opportunity of maximizing an improved supporting cast.
Something isn't clicking consistently enough right now. Fortunately for Canales and his players, there's still time for that to change.
Undrafted free agent makes a splash
Undrafted free agents are running out of time to surge into roster contention. Making big plays at training camp or preseason games is essential to catch the coaches' eye. That's exactly what Demani Richardson accomplished during his most impressive day since joining the team.
The Panthers secured Richardson's services when the undrafted free-agent frenzy commenced. He worked as a nickel cornerback in college but is being deployed as a deep safety in the pros. There's been an expected adjustment period, but the defensive back is developing well and slowly coming to the fore.
Richardson came away from the practice with two interceptions, one from Bryce Young and the other courtesy of Jack Plummer. This also drew praise from veteran starter Jordan Fuller after practice, who commended the player's growth and impressive ball skills.
Whether Richardson can do enough to make the 53-man roster remains to be seen. Carolina's secondary seems pretty crowded right now despite Sam Franklin Jr. going down with an injury. The former Texas A&M star is doing all he can, but a place on the practice squad seems like the most likely outcome right now.