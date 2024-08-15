5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 14
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers (still) have a kicking problem
Eddy Pineiro saw off the challenge of undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis, who was made surplus to requirements earlier this week. The Carolina Panthers needed his roster spot to strengthen other areas, siding with experience over unproven credentials during their first season under yet another new regime.
Pineiro got a vote of confidence, but that might not be the case for much longer if Day 14 of training camp is any indication. The former Florida standout went 2-for-4 during the session according to those in attendance. This isn't exactly the response to winning the job Carolina had in mind.
This remains a fluid situation. Pineiro's statistically one of the league's most accurate kickers ever. That doesn't tell the entire story, so Carolina's general manager Dan Morgan should be watching his progress closely before deciding if anything more drastic is needed.
Morgan stated his intent to scour the waiver wire for improvements. Plenty of kickers will be looking for work over the next fortnight with final cuts looming around the league. Pineiro is sorely mistaken if he thinks beating out Mevis guarantees anything unless the production meets the required standards.
Bryce Young's poor day
Bryce Young's going through some struggles at training camp of late. This is the time to try new things and see what needs to be worked on, but another disappointing outing on Day 14 came with obvious frustrations from sections of the fanbase on social media.
Getting too carried away at this juncture isn't going to do anybody good. Young's under pressure to perform much better with a more productive supporting cast in 2024. There are plenty of encouraging signs, even if the doom and gloom gets highlighted above all else.
Head coach Dave Canales stated that his up-and-down summer is all part of the process. He wasn't too bothered about the two interceptions thrown by the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Anyone expecting Young to be flawless was kidding themselves. He also made some outstanding throws - particularly to Xavier Legette and Terrace Marshall Jr. Keeping everything in context is crucial, although there are always times when fans fly off the handle given how things have descended into embarrassment under David Tepper's ownership.
Young can alleviate these doubts with a standout showing during joint practice against the New York Jets. That will keep everyone on an even keel looking at the defensive firepower he'll be going up against to conclude camp.