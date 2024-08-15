5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 14
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' injury concerns
The Carolina Panthers are getting some bodies back onto the practice field, which is promising. As is always the case with this operation, there's a bit of bad fortune thrown in for good measure.
Day 14 of Carolina's training camp brought two new causes for concern. Veteran cornerback Dane Jackson was carted off with an apparent hamstring complication. He won't participate in joint practice with the New York Jets and is considered day-to-day.
More concerning, especially for quarterback Bryce Young, is the status of veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Pro Bowler is dealing with a mild hamstring tweak. Dave Canales would be wise to err on the side of caution to prevent anything more significant from developing.
Better these issues happen now than when the regular season arrives. This became a constant source of frustration last season as the campaign spiraled into oblivion. The Panthers are working with fine margins again this time around, so the last thing they need is more established stars missing game time when things matter more.
Carolina Panthers cornerbacks catch the eye
It's been refreshing to see some unheralded cornerbacks come to the fore in recent weeks. The Panthers are counting on those further down the depth chart to make significant strides to avoid this unit becoming a weak link. Jaycee Horn's dominance is encouraging, but much more is needed to cope with the extreme demands of the modern-day game.
Lamar Jackson and D'Shawn Jamison once again impressed on Day 14 of training camp according to those in attendance. Both defensive backs have had their moments of struggle. However, the light's come on over recent sessions - something that was bolstered by their performance levels in Carolina's preseason curtain-raiser at the New England Patriots.
If the same trend continues over the next fortnight, those in power would have a hard time leaving them off the 53-man roster. Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, and Troy Hill are locked in. Rookie Chau Smith-Wade should also make it. Everything after that is up for grabs.
Jackson and Jamison will fancy their chances of making the team. One couldn't rule out Dicaprio Bootle either, although much will depend on how many corners the Panthers take through onto the squad.
Preseason games will be a deciding factor. May the best men win.