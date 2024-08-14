7 Carolina Panthers whose stock is soaring entering Preseason Week 2
By Dean Jones
Jordan Matthews - Carolina Panthers TE
Injuries to Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and the recently released Stephen Sullivan presented opportunities to others in the tight end room. The Carolina Panthers are looking for more from this unit under new head coach Dave Canales. There's a long way to go, but Jordan Matthews has emerged as a potential roster inclusion after thriving throughout the preparation period.
Matthews converted to tight end after enjoying a profitable early NFL stint as a wide receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's working exceptionally hard and displaying the qualities general manager Dan Morgan wants to instill across the franchise. This could be his last opportunity to prolong his career and is eager not to waste it.
After staking a strong claim at training camp with more involvement, Matthews bolstered his hopes exponentially with an eye-catching effort in Carolina's preseason curtain raiser. He was a reliable target and demonstrated the ability to create yards after the catch. This sort of thing doesn't go unnoticed when the time for roster decisions arrives.
The Vanderbilt product is taking nothing for granted. Matthews knows how fickle things are in the NFL and how quickly veterans are deemed expendable. Something that's serving him well in his last-chance saloon so far.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
There aren't many players under more pressure than Jaycee Horn in 2024. The Panthers need their star cornerback to stay healthy and emerge as the elite-caliber performer he is. It's early days, but everything is going according to plan so far.
Horn's been managed well throughout Carolina's preparations for the upcoming campaign. He's enjoyed a clear run on the health front and is displaying dominant traits. It would be surprising if he got any on-field time during the preseason. Removing any risk is paramount before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
The former first-round pick out of South Carolina looks like a superstar., Horn would be one already had several frustrating issues not dented his progress. If he finally puts a consistent run of games together, the better Ejiro Evero's chances of enhancing defensive production will be.
The Panthers gave Horn a supreme vote of confidence by triggering his fifth-year option this offseason. If the shutdown presence becomes what everyone hopes, a lucrative long-term commitment won't be too far behind.