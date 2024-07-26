5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 2
By Dean Jones
The weather was less than ideal as the Carolina Panthers congregated for their second official day of training camp practice. Rain persisted throughout the session, which placed an extra emphasis on ball security and got players out of their comfort zone along the way.
This was music to Dave Canales' ears. The new head coach wants the Panthers to be a fundamentally sound team. This starts by protecting the football and doing the little things right. It's early in the process, but there is a lot of hard work ahead for Carolina's new-look roster to meet these raised standards.
While it wasn't the best practice overall according to most in attendance, ironing out the kinks was always going to be the primary objective over the opening few days. Make no mistake, there's a lot for Canales to ponder already as he looks to mold a cohesive unit heading into their Week 1 game at the New Orleans Saints.
With that being said, here are five critical observations from Day 2 of Carolina's training camp practice.
Critical observations from Carolina Panthers training camp practice Day 2
Xavier Legette's big splash
Xavier Legette wasn't thrilled with his performance levels over Day 1 of training camp. The wide receiver holds himself to the highest standards and feels they weren't met. He more than made up for it with a much more accomplished Day 2.
Legette looked like the dynamic wideout the Carolina Panthers envisaged when they traded up one spot to take him at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. One catch, in particular, drew gasps from those in attendance and showcased the immense athletic attributes he brings to the table.
The former South Carolina star torched veteran cornerback Dane Jackson down the sideline. Legette had to wait slightly for the football to arrive but spectacularly adjusted his body to secure a highlight-reel grab.
This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they drafted Legette. He needs some polish from a route-running standpoint. However, his physical traits and explosive tendencies can be a significant asset for this floundering offense in 2024.