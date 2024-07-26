5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 2
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson's impact
Big things are expected of Diontae Johnson in 2024. The Carolina Panthers feel like they have a bargain on their hands after securing his services via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. While nothing could be said with any guarantee, the initial signs are enormously encouraging for the wide receiver.
Johnson's exceptional route-running, quick-twitch explosiveness, and assured hands have been pleasing to see so far. The former third-round pick quickly emerged as the No. 1 receiving option with the versatility to operate anywhere across the line of scrimmage. This is a luxury Carolina's mundane offense didn't have at any stage during the previous campaign.
The Toledo product is also developing some encouraging early chemistry with Bryce Young. The quarterback believes he's adjusting well to the fast-paced movements Johnson displays out of his route stems. Timing he thinks will improve further as training camp progresses based on comments via the team's website.
"Diontae is very special in how he moves, how he create separations, how he runs routes…He's very, very wiry in his movements, quick twitch, the way he can get in and out of breaks, sell routes. Everyone has things that, it's not a good or bad, it's just different that you have to kind of adjust to. And for Diontae, it's just the movement, the quick twitch, how quick he is in and out of breaks. So, it's just kind of accounting for that."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Johnson is highly motivated to silence some ongoing doubts after being sent packing elsewhere by the Steelers. He's displaying the right attitude and looking to adopt a more mature approach this time. That's another positive step after accusations of being a locker room disruption were thrown at his door in 2023.
If that wasn't motivation enough, it's also a contract year for Johnson. He'll know that returning to his Pro Bowl-caliber production comes with significant financial benefits attached. This should enable him to build on an impressive start to life with the Panthers before and during the season.