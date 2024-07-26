5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 2
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's 'streaky' day
Bryce Young is going through a process with head coach Dave Canales in pursuit of making a better go of things in 2024. The Carolina Panthers reaffirmed their faith in the quarterback by investing heavily in his support system throughout the offseason. This is a far cry from how the player's development was managed by the previous regime over his disastrous rookie campaign.
Young had some nice moments on Day 2 according to those in attendance. His blossoming connection with Diontae Johnson is a definite reason for encouragement. He's also keen to embrace Canales' teachings considering the coach's previous credentials to help struggling quarterbacks back on the correct path.
Canales isn't afraid to hold his players accountable if he feels like performance levels aren't up to the required standard. That also includes the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft after the head coach called Young's production 'a little too streaky' during the second day of training camp practice.
This isn't a significant cause for concern. Wet conditions made things difficult. There were a few errant snaps from under center which didn't help - caused by the slippery conditions. It's all part of the learning curve and if last season was any indication, Young knows how to take the rough with the smooth.
Young is under enormous pressure to right some wrongs in 2024. His supporting cast shouldn't be a problem if everyone gets on the same page before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. This will be a genuine evaluation of the former Alabama star to find out one way or another if he can become the franchise-changing presence everyone associated with the Panthers anticipated pre-draft.
Having someone capable of critiquing while also staying enormously positive is a breath of fresh air for Young. There will be ups and downs during this transition. Coming out on the other end a better player is crucial to get this once-proud franchise off rock bottom and back to respectability.