5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 3
By Dean Jones
Taking things slowly with Jaycee Horn
The Carolina Panthers are relying heavily on Jaycee Horn in 2024. They need their best coverage cornerback to stay healthy to stand any chance of making defensive improvements during coordinator Ejiro Evero's second season with the team. Anything less comes with significant ramifications attached.
Horn is one of the league's most gifted cornerbacks when healthy. The former first-round pick would be considered among the elite if he'd managed to put a consistent run of games together. Unfortunately, just 22 contests in three years outline his precarious situation.
The Panthers picked up Horn's fifth-year option this offseason, which was smart considering the money he could command on his next deal with a full 17-game campaign under his belt. It's also clear those in power are taking every possible precaution with the South Carolina product to minimize the risk of more health concerns when competitive action arrives.
After putting himself through strenuous physical levels during Thursday's practice, the Panthers alleviated some pressure off Horn on Back Together Saturday. The defensive back participated in the first half of the session but took things easier after that. Minimizing risk at this stage is important where one of their prized possessions is concerned.
Horn altered his offseason workout approach to hopefully acquire some better luck on the health front. Everything is going to plan so far, but nobody is getting complacent. Dave Canales and Evero want to keep the Alpharetta High School product on the field at all costs. If that means taking a few drills off here and there, it's a small price to pay in the grand scheme of things.
Positivity is growing around Horn, but seeing is believing. Nobody ever questioned his supreme talent - that's never in dispute. But the best ability is availability, which hasn't been the fourth-year pro's strong suit up to now.
Hopefully, this can change in 2024. Something that could make Horn a ton of money along the way.