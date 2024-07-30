5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 4
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers entered their second week of training camp amid gloomy conditions in Charlotte. Things perked up weather-wise as the session began, which made things easier for the players during another worthwhile and competitive session.
There was an added sense of excitement in the air on the eve of Carolina's first padded practice on Tuesday. Tensions are ramping up as players fight for important roles and spots on the 53-man roster. Expect this trend to continue in the coming days as the physicality aspect rises.
The Panthers are dealing with a few injury issues, which is nothing new. It's been relatively smooth sailing aside from that, but head coach Dave Canales knows the hard work is just getting started in the team's quest to surge from rock bottom in 2024.
With that being said, here are five critical observations from Day 4 of Carolina's training camp.
Trevin Wallace catches the eye
More than a few eyebrows were raised when the Carolina Panthers selected Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. While it was surprising to most, Dan Morgan's background as a former linebacker and current talent evaluator means there should be a level of trust attached among the fanbase.
Wallace is coming along gradually, which is the correct approach. With Shaq Thompson having a vet day before padded practice, the former Kentucky star was given more opportunities to showcase his skill set.
It wasn't perfect all the time, but Wallace more than held his own according to those in attendance. His outstanding pass breakup was a notable highlight - something that can provide the player with a big confidence boost heading into some important upcoming challenges.
Nobody is expecting miracles from Wallace initially. The Panthers are comfortable with Thompson and Josey Jewell as the starting middle linebacker tandem within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme. If he can emerge as a core depth piece and special teams ace as a rookie, that's good enough for now.