5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 4
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers pass-catchers looking sharp
Reliability in the passing game was seldom seen during the 2023 campaign. The Carolina Panthers had veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen and not much else for quarterback Bryce Young to utilize. Couple this with the subpar scheme and woeful offensive line, it wasn't surprising to see the first-year pro fail to meet some lofty targets.
This didn't go unnoticed by the new regime. Significant investments were made to improve the weapons around Young. Dave Canales is also getting more out of those who underachieved last time around based on the early reports from camp.
Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. are maximizing every opportunity coming their way. Xavier Legette is a highlight-reel waiting to happen, as evidenced by this exceptional display of explosiveness and route-running when matched up with Lamar Jackson in 1-on-1 drills.
Thielen and Diontae Johnson are making plays. Ian Thomas is enjoying a renaissance under Canales and rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders also came up with his most impressive reception of camp on Monday. The pass-catchers are coming to life, which has the scope to be a complete game-changer for the Panthers this season.
Canales also signaled out Jordan Matthews and Stephen Sullivan for special plaudits during his latest appearance in front of the media. It's tough to evaluate what improvements can arrive until pads come on and we see this offense in a game-day setting, but it's hard not to be encouraged by what's unfolded up to now.
This is dependent on Young, in all honesty. He must prove capable of successfully running an NFL offense with an improved supporting cast. The Heisman Trophy winner got a pass last season. That won't be the case this time around.
Carolina's pass-catchers look enhanced and they're all chomping at the bit for prominent involvement. There's a long way to go, but it's a solid foundation from which to build regardless.