5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 5
By Dean Jones
Adam Thielen puts on a clinic
The Carolina Panthers made some impressive additions to their wide receiver room this offseason. Dan Morgan had to bolster the unit after most failed to reach the required standards last time around. The increased competition for places seems to be bringing out the best in everyone over the first few days of training camp.
Putting the pads on brings a different mentality out of players. Veterans know this is the time to set the tone for others to follow. This was exactly the case with Pro Bowl wideout Adam Thielen on Day 5.
Thielen emerged as Bryce Young's only dependable target in the passing game last season. He was initially brought in as a possession receiver to help move the chains. After others couldn't meet expectations, the former Minnesota State star was thrust into the No. 1 role and managed to break the 1,000-yard receiving barrier along the way.
Tuesday's session in pads saw Thielen put on a clinic. He's not the quickest anymore at almost 34 years old, but the savvy route-running and exceptional ball skills were on full display. His route against stud cornerback Jaycee Horn during a 1-on-1 drill, in particular, was among the day's best highlights.
Young knows where he's going to be at all times - timing developed last season. This will be integral to the signal-caller's chances of bouncing back next season. Having this dependability is all well and good, but others also need to step up their performance levels in pursuit of progress.
After acquiring Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers and selecting Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thielen can focus his attention on what he was brought to the Panthers for in the first place. Nobody wants to see the 11-year pro running deep posts or go routes constantly. Getting open over the short-to-intermediate levels of the field for easy completions is the best way to maximize his skill set.
Thielen's got a lot of good football left. He's still got the best hands on this team and will be an asset in 2024 with more players capable of shouldering the burden.