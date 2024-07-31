5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 5
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's best day
Bryce Young knew that padded practice was the time to lock in. The Carolina Panthers quarterback is under enormous pressure to turn things around in 2024 after those in power provided him with a much more accomplished supporting cast. Their investments throughout free agency, the trade market, and the draft are paying off.
Young had his best day of practice on Day 5. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was accurate, delivering the football with expert timing and velocity to all three levels of the field according to those in attendance. There was a swagger to his confidence that couldn't be ignored. More importantly, the former Alabama star is starting to look like a franchise-caliber performer under center.
The Heisman Trophy winner is developing some genuine chemistry with his primary playmakers to raise optimism further. Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson made some big plays during the session. Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, and Terrace Marshall Jr. are also shining. Young is also unafraid to utilize veteran tight end Ian Thomas when the situation dictates - something that adds an extra wrinkle to this offense that was sorely lacking last season.
This was a sizzling performance from Young. There's a lot of hard work ahead, but head coach Dave Canales is already having a positive impact on the signal-caller. If the same trend continues in the coming weeks, it would be disappointing if he didn't make significant strides during the regular season if others meet their end of the bargain.
The Panthers believe in Young. They showed that throughout another dramatic offseason of changes across the board. He's keen to repay this faith and his self-belief never wavered amid the turmoil of his rookie exploits. More practices like this will get even his harshest critics believing something special might be in the offing.
Young's fiercely determined to right some wrongs. This session was just another example of what he can accomplish with the correct support system in place.