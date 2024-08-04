5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 7
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tight end dynamic
Things looked quite promising for the tight end unit heading into the first training camp under new head coach Dave Canales. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator wanted to get this lackluster group more involved in his schematic concepts. The early signs this offseason were immensely encouraging. Now, it's a different story.
Injuries are beginning to take their toll. Tommy Tremble - who was expected to take over No. 1 duties following the release of Hayden Hurst - hasn't been seen much throughout camp as the Carolina Panthers take extra precautions with his hamstring issue. Stephen Sullivan is also nursing a complication right now with his roster fortunes hanging in the balance.
The latest cruel blow came when Calanes revealed Ian Thomas was going to be out for a while with a calf concern. His outstanding production throughout the offseason gained positive momentum at the right time. As is typically the case where the former fourth-round selection is concerned, something brought it to an abrupt halt.
Carolina must roll with the punches. Injuries to some mean opportunities for others. Rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders is benefitting from more involvement and made a couple of nice catches on Day 7. Another overlooked tight end is also coming to the fore to give himself a fighting chance of making the team against all odds.
Jordan Matthews' exceptional work ethic and ability as a pass-catcher isn't going unnoticed by those in power. The converted tight end was a productive wide receiver once upon a time. He's trying to make his way at a different spot and the impression left has been notable over the last few camp sessions.
One couldn't dismiss the possibility of another tight end coming into the fold before Carolina's preseason schedule gets underway. Curtis Hodges' spell with the franchise was incredibly brief, but that doesn't mean Dan Morgan is done looking for reinforcements after being forced to pivot in the wake of some concerning health problems for the group.
For now, Sanders and Matthews are seizing their opportunity with both hands.