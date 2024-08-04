5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 7
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' blossoming connection continues
Bryce Young has more weapons at his disposal heading into his sophomore NFL campaign. None are more important than Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
The Carolina Panthers acquired Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Dan Morgan believed this was a low-risk, high-reward pickup. Considering it cost nothing more than veteran cornerback Donte Jackson - who was about to become a salary-cap casualty - and a late-round pick swap, the general manager might be right.
Johnson will be integral to Young's growth in Year 2 based on what we've seen throughout the offseason to date. Their blossoming relationship continues to come along encouragingly. Day 7 of training camp was another fine example of what this duo could potentially bring to a competitive setting.
Young looked for Johnson frequently during scrimmages. His throw to the former third-round selection on the move was among the session's best highlights. Others will also need to make plays, but this could be a genuine difference-maker providing there are no complications on the health front.
This is an important year for both Young and Johnson. The signal-caller is looking to right some wrongs from the previous campaign and remind the football world why he was chosen No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The slick pass-catcher enters a contract year and is aiming to prove the Steelers made a mistake by casting him aside.
Young and Johnson are off to a positive start. Getting some live fire into the duo at some stage during Carolina's preseason schedule would be wise. If the same trend continues in the weeks and months ahead, this has the makings of a highly productive tandem.
Having a more productive supporting cast is only going to help Young. Getting one of the league's sharpest route-runners into the building could be the biggest positive of all. If they hit it off when the regular season arrives, it won't take long for the Panthers to become competitive.