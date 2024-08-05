5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 8
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales oozes enthusiasm and positivity. The Carolina Panthers believe he's the right head coach to finally get this franchise trending in the right direction, but the strains of training camp are slowly beginning to show.
That's not to say Canales is developing the same downtrodden demeanor as Frank Reich - far from it. However, with injuries piling up and a lack of energy on occasions, it's clear that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator's standards aren't being met on occasion.
There's time to change all that. This is the period when kinks need to be ironed out and chemistry enhanced before preseason and Carolina's regular-season slate. We're rapidly approaching the business end of training camp, so players looking to stake their claim are running out of time to step up the ladder and force themselves into roster spots or important depth spots.
Another padded practice on Day 8 of training camp was another measuring stick. With this in mind, here are five critical observations from Carolina's latest session in Charlotte.
Critical observations from Day 8 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers OL struggles
It was a difficult day overall for the offensive line. This group wasn't at full strength, but it was disjointed early on. There were communication issues across the protection and the defensive front seven seemed to confuse the unit with their creative alignments according to those in attendance.
Hitting the panic button would be foolish right now. But with how things unfolded last season, Carolina Panthers fans are rightfully triggered by any indifferent practice where this critical position group is concerned.
Damien Lewis' presence was missed after he sat out practice. At the same time, the Panthers can't afford their depth to become another source of frustration if a starter or two has to miss games at some stage during the campaign.
They looked more accomplished later in the session, particularly during the two-minute drill to conclude practice. That said, their progress is something to watch closely in the coming weeks before Carolina's regular-season opener at the New Orleans Saints.