5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 8
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers rookie catches the eye
The Carolina Panthers are dealing with some issues at the tight end position. Tommy Tremble's been seldom seen throughout camp as the team takes extra precautions with his hamstring issue. Stephen Sullivan is also missing time and Ian Thomas' positive momentum came to an abrupt halt thanks to a calf problem that head coach Dave Canales thinks will keep him out for a while.
This is depressingly familiar for fans. The Panthers went through untold injury complications last season as another campaign spiraled into embarrassment. Dan Morgan worked hard to improve depth during the offseason. Whether it's enough if the same occurs again is another matter.
As is typically the case, injuries to some represent opportunities for others. The Panthers are getting a more prolonged look at rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders with so many established veterans on the shelf. He's capitalizing on this opportunity to carve out an immediate role for himself during the upcoming campaign.
Sanders is an athletic specimen capable of making a difference in the passing game. Asking the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to be an every-down, complete package at the tight end spot in Year 1 of his professional career is unfair. But there's nothing to suggest Canales cannot find ways to create mismatches within his schematic concepts.
The former Texas star came away with the day's best highlight offensively, catching a strike from quarterback Bryce Young. Sanders adjusted his body exceptionally well and displayed a vice-like grip to collect the football. Something that went down extremely well with the fans in attendance.
This dependability in the passing game has been sorely lacking from Carolina's tight ends since Greg Olsen was allowed to leave in 2020. Tempering expectations initially would be wise where Sanders is concerned. However, the first-year pro looks like someone who can potentially become an instant impact player and long-term weapon at the position over the first eight days of training camp.