5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 8
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers players leading from the front
Nobody who was around last season wants to endure similar hardship under another new regime in 2024. The Carolina Panthers are striving to alter perceptions and remove the bottom-feeder tag from the franchise. It's a tough challenge, but one they are working hard to attain without things being perfect by any stretch of the imagination right now.
This also involves a sense of self-policing. Dave Canales and his staff are giving the players plenty of freedom to take the lead when standards aren't being met. Quarterback Bryce Young was at the forefront of this once again on Day 8 of training camp, bringing the offense together and demanding improvements after a sluggish start to the session.
Miles Sanders discussed this further in front of the media after practice. The running back highlighted this input as a major difference from this season to last. Something that can hopefully result in a more collective mindset in pursuit of one common goal when the regular season arrives.
"We didn't really need the coaches to say that. The difference between this year and last year, you know, before that period we called the offense up. Bryce [Young] called the offense up and let us know, like we're slacking already. So, like, the difference between this year and last year is that we don't need the coaches to give us rah-rah speeches and, you know, if certain players on the team see a downfall or see everybody not competing the way they're supposed to, then the players are the ones that are in charge to keep that stuff going and bring it back up."- Miles Sanders
Holding each other accountable is the only way Carolina is going to get out of this concerning slump. Young taking on more leadership responsibilities is only going to help. Others must follow accordingly. but there are a lot of adjustments ahead based on initial impressions of camp from those in attendance.
The players have a sense of personal pride that was dented heavily last season. That needs to be the focus throughout the season whether things are going well or not.