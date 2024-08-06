5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 9
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is about to embark on his first NFL game as Carolina Panthers head coach. It's only the preseason, but the need to showcase an improved football product is evident. Whether this team is in the right place to accomplish it remains to be seen.
It's been a muddling training camp for the Panthers so far. There have been good days, there have been not-so-good days. That's all part of the growing process, but fans remember Frank Reich's mundane performances during warmup contests last summer and what they led to during the regular season.
Practicing well is one thing. Doing it in a more typical game-day environment is another. Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will be watching events closely as the time for final cuts gets ever closer.
The stakes are getting higher, that's for sure. With that being said, here are five critical observations from Day 9 of Carolina's 2024 training camp in Charlotte.
Critical observations from Day 9 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers royalty in attendance
The presence of team legends had been frequent throughout training camp. Dan Morgan is looking to restore the Carolina Panthers' proud ethos while also looking to the future. These traditions became a distant memory throughout David Tepper's ownership. It's time for that to change.
Two more members of Carolina's glory days were in attendance for Day 9. Legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly, who is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025, ran the rule over the current Panthers' roster from the sidelines.
This is nothing unusual - the former first-round pick has been a frequent and welcome attendee since Matt Rhule's departure. He's also eager to help behind the scenes and provide advice to those looking to follow in his footsteps.
Greg Olsen, the most prolific tight end in franchise history and current FOX analyst, was also at practice with his sons. These high standards of old need to return. Having former players who achieved considerable success during their time with the organization is only going to help this new era get off to a good start.