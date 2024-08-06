5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 9
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young trusting Carolina Panthers' process
Bryce Young needs to hit the ground running in 2024. The Carolina Panthers quarterback's rookie campaign left a bad taste in the mouth. It was a toxic environment for the signal-caller, so silencing some increasing doubters is the primary objective on his potential road to redemption.
Carolina's preseason game at the New England Patriots is fast approaching. Dave Canales stated he wasn't sure if Young would play at all during the Panthers' warmup games. An official decision will be made later today (Tuesday), but the former Alabama star is trusting the process and leaving the decision to his head coach based on comments via the team's website.
"I think it's a process, and I trust in whatever they feel like the process is. Obviously, us being back, we all are competitors. We all are excited for the season. We're all excited to be on the field together and compete. We all have that competitive edge to us. And then, as far as the preseason goes, I'll just trust coach with that."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Potentially not playing Young in the preseason quickly became a contentious issue among the fanbase. The Panthers are well within their right to keep the Heisman Trophy winner out of harm's way. That said, the need to build some momentum and additional chemistry - especially with new starting center Austin Corbett - is a critical part of the equation.
Young is eager to get out on the field and show the NFL what he's truly capable of. Preseason results don't matter in the grand scheme of things, but there's just no telling what adding some extra confidence with an impressive drive or two would do for the Southern California native's chances of making a better go of things when the regular season arrives.
Nobody is expecting Young to play every minute of every preseason fixture. That's just silly. But not being allocated any reps whatsoever increases the risk of timing issues and things going wrong when the stakes are much higher.
It's a fine line.