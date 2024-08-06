5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 9
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers rookie aims to impress
The Carolina Panthers need their rookie class to make a serious contribution in 2024. Scott Fitterer's track record could have been better when identifying the right prospects from the college ranks. Dan Morgan was also part of that evaluation process, so the new front-office leader needs to prove he's got more nous after his controversial promotion to the top job this offseason.
Some rookies will be tasked with more than others. Some are beginning to rise quickly after their early integration. Chau Smith-Wade is a prime example en route to potentially impacting the cornerback rotation during Year 1 of his professional journey.
Smith-Wade again caught the eye on Day 9 of training camp according to those in attendance. His athleticism and instincts are leaving a good impression so far. These are also traits that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero knows how to utilize effectively in his schematic concepts.
When discussing his transition from college to the pros, Smith-Wade is loving every minute based on comments via the team's website. The former Washington State standout is also keen to soak up every piece of information from established veterans in pursuit of carving out a prolific career for himself.
"It's fun actually, that's the word I would use to describe it. Just watching the guys fly around, being around a lot of superstars in my room. Just taking things from them, taking tips from them and watching them; seeing how they fall, how they tend to take care of their bodies, how they tend to move along in this training camp process. So, it's been fun."- Chau Smith-Wade via Panthers.com
Tasking Smith-Wade with too much as a rookie could be detrimental to his long-term outlook. Evero will pick his spots and ensure complications are kept to a minimum. There's also a lot to like about the No. 157 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft's ability to make his presence felt on special teams to further raise optimism.
Expecting miracles from Smith-Wade immediately would be foolish. At the same time, one cannot be anything other than impressed by the way he's applied himself so far.