5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 9
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers taking precautions
The Carolina Panthers are navigating some difficult injury complications over camp so far. They avoided a major scare when Xavier Legette's MRI revealed no foot fractures, but it only enhanced the need to keep every precaution in place to avoid the same issues that blighted their campaign in 2023.
Several established veterans were given the day off on Monday. Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton, Josey Jewell, Adam Thielen, A'Shawn Robinson, and Troy Hill got vet days from the coaching staff. Those recovering from their respective ailments weren't risked, either.
Dave Canales might have provided them some time off the field, but that doesn't mean he wants his veteran players to disengage entirely based on comments via the team's website. The head coach wants those with more experience to keep talking and motivating younger members of the roster, helping them improve and build relationships that will serve them well when the regular season begins.
"As we rotate our groups, as that group comes off, I'm just looking for them to connect with the guys. Making sure that, Austin [Corbett] for sure is having those little dialogues with Bryce [Young] throughout, the different things that happen from a protection standpoint and the run game. But just seeing them clued in, seeing them investing in our team, so that we're building that camaraderie, and really that togetherness that we're looking for from a locker room standpoint."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
It's unlikely that these veteran players will be deployed much in the preseason. We've spoken about the need to develop chemistry between Bryce Young and Corbett. As for the rest? They've been around long enough to know how to keep optimum fitness levels without involvement.
The Panthers need their senior players to be exactly that in 2024. This is a sentiment echoed by Canales, who wants to establish a close-knit ethos across the board after too many went into self-preservation mode during the previous campaign.