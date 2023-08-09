5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers-NY Jets joint practice No. 1
It was time for the Carolina Panthers to test their mettle against Gang Green.
Tensions run high on a hot and humid day
As players and coaches began to walk out of the locker room for practice Wednesday, I told my colleague Ricky Raines that today was going to be a high-tension day. And it delivered.
There were several mini skirmishes on both fields, though my vantage point was on the near side in front of the fans. First, tight end Hayden Hurst was getting into it with New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson a couple of times as the two clashed at the line of scrimmage in early 11-on-11 drills.
Next, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and tight end Stephen Sullivan were skirmishing with New York linebacker C.J. Mosley and another defensive player I was unable to identify amid the chaos.
There was plenty of chirping and face-to-face head-butting in practice. It was tense, but it will make for great television when the next episode of Hard Knocks premiers next Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.
This was the type of atmosphere I enjoyed seeing. I loved the competitiveness and effort of everyone on the field and it was one of the best practices I’ve gotten to witness in the last several years I’ve come down to Spartanburg.
Expect the same results tomorrow for the final day of training camp and another chapter closed in Carolina’s time at Wofford College.