5 crucial position battles to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales had one primary objective in mind this offseason. They wanted more competition for places across the roster. This is something they believe can push every player on to brighter things within their newly aligned vision for the future.
This raised urgency should serve the Panthers well. Everyone in the building is highly motivated to drag this once-proud franchise out of their rock-bottom status. There was a noticeable energy shift over early offseason workouts. Canales and his staff must build on this positivity throughout Carolina's upcoming training camp in Charlotte.
The stakes are high, especially considering the aggressive nature of Morgan's roster revamp. Players will thrive under heightened pressure. Others will wilt with the spotlight glaring on their way to being demoted or cast aside entirely.
With this in mind, here are five crucial position battles fans should have their eye on during Carolina's training camp in 2024.
Carolina Panthers TE1
Getting better production from the tight end position is imperative if the Carolina Panthers want to progress in 2024. Dave Canales wants to get the underperforming position group involved heavily within his schematic concepts. Which player becomes the top dog will be determined over training camp.
Tommy Tremble is in the driver's seat to be TE1 heading into Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Canales was impressed by his high intensity and emerging leadership over early workouts. This is also an opportunity the former third-round pick's been waiting for after being used sparingly by the two previous coaching regimes.
Although most have written off Ian Thomas, he showed notable improvements earlier this spring. His performance levels received widespread plaudits, but the jury is still out after the Indiana product blew countless opportunities to become Greg Olsen's heir apparent since his departure in 2020.
The Panthers are confident that rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders can also make an immediate contribution. He might not offer much from a blocking standpoint initially, but his route-running and assured hands are something Carolina's lacked from the tight-end group in recent years.
Nothing is guaranteed for any tight end. Everything must be earned. That's why examining their prospects closely over camp will be an essential part of the process.