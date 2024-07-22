5 crucial position battles to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR4-6
The Carolina Panthers wasted no time in improving their wide receiver options. Diontae Johnson becomes the No. 1 option after joining via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those in power are also incredibly high on Xavier Legette after becoming enamored with the physically imposing pass-catcher over their strenuous pre-draft assessments.
Adam Thielen remains around and should continue to be a nice option for Bryce Young as a possession receiver. What comes after this projected starting trio will be something to monitor closely over Carolina's training camp.
It would be surprising and disappointing in equal measure if Jonathan Mingo didn't emerge as the No. 4 option. Last year's second-round selection could surge higher under improved coaching, but building back confidence after a lackluster rookie campaign will be crucial to his chances under the new regime.
This is also make or break for Terrace Marshall Jr. Many thought he'd be moved on this offseason, but the coaching staff is willing to give him one final opportunity to change narratives. That won't be easy, especially with the likes of David Moore, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Mike Strachan, and undrafted free-agent Jalen Coker also vying for spots.
Carolina Panthers CB2
The Panthers are relying heavily on Jaycee Horn next season. He's one of the league's most productive cornerbacks when healthy. Unfortunately for the former first-round pick, he's appeared in just 22 games over his opening three seasons with the team.
Horn's health is paramount looking at the options available currently. Serious questions remain about the rest, although Troy Hill's production from the slot last season after reuniting with Ejiro Evero leaves reasons for encouragement despite his advancing age.
Who emerges as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Horn will be an important piece of Evero's puzzle. Dane Jackson looks like the frontrunner right now, but the free-agent signing comes into the Panthers with a huge point to prove.
Jackson has the complete confidence of Dan Morgan, who banged the table hard for the Buffalo Bills to draft him at No. 239 overall in 2020. He's been a dependable rotational piece over his first four seasons. Whether he can step up into a prolific starting option is another matter.
The likes of D'Shawn Jamison, Dicaprio Bootle, and rookie Chau Smith-Wade will fancy their chances of establishing themselves. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of another option coming into the fold if Morgan gets the right opportunity.