5 culture-shifting head coaches who could transform the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers need a head coach to completely change the culture.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could hire Jim Harbaugh
The first thing I thought of after reading the Joe Person and Dianna Russini piece from The Athletic on the complete mess within the Carolina Panthers was simple. Jim Harbaugh should be No. 1 on the team's list of candidates to become head coach.
There have been reports that Harbaugh will be targeted after David Tepper overlooked him last time around. Make no mistake, this is exactly the sort of head coach the Panthers need after years of languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders.
Much like the situation with most culture-shifters, Harbaugh isn't universally liked. Do you know what he is, though?
A winner.
He establishes the right mentality, solidifies the foundations, and turns everywhere he's been into a contending force. Whether it's in the NFL or college, Harbaugh boasts the experience and football smarts to get the job done.
This sort of move won't be cheap or easy to lure Harbaugh away from Michigan. But if David Tepper agrees to let him bring in a general manager of his choosing and takes a back seat, it could be the challenge he's looking for.
Of course, that would require some humility from Tepper. Something he's been completely devoid of despite years of complete incompetence on and off the field since he bought the organization from Jerry Richardson for a then-record $2.275 billion.