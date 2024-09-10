5 defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers must target after Derrick Brown loss
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Chris Smith
Sometimes things work in your favor with a little bit of luck. The Carolina Panthers haven't had much of that to start the campaign after they were bamboozled at the New Orleans Saints before learning about Derrick Brown's injury issue.
The Panthers just have to roll with the punches, no matter how difficult it might appear. One recent development should catch their eye in pursuit of finding another body capable of clogging up space on the interior after the Detroit Lions waived Chris Smith on Monday.
Smith is the perfect size for a nose tackle at 6-foot-1 and 316 pounds. Signing Smith would allow Shy Tuttle to switch to the 3-4 defensive end position opposite veteran free-agent signing A'Shawn Robinson, where he is best suited.
Just why the Panthers insist on keeping Tuttle as the defensive line's anchor is anyone's guess. He doesn't look comfortable there and gets overawed easily. Brown's injury should force defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero into a change of pace. The Lions could be looking to stash Smith back onto their practice squad, but Dan Morgan might deny them that luxury when push comes to shove.
Carolina Panthers could sign Bryce Hector
- New York Jets practice squad
The Panthers claimed cornerback Shemar Bartholomew off waivers thanks in no small part to his performances against them in joint practice and a preseason game. He didn't feature in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints, but the coaching staff is confident that the player can become an asset with a little extra refinement.
Could the same scenario occur with Bryce Hector? The defensive lineman caught the eye in their warmup clash, generating pressure and making life extremely difficult for Carolina's offensive line. It wasn't enough to make the New York Jets' 53-man roster, which was down a numbers game more than anything else. But he did secure a place on their practice squad.
At 6-foot-2 and 296 pounds, Hector might be a little light for a 3-4 defensive front. However, he's got the athletic tools to make a difference and will have gained a significant amount from his offseason working under Robert Saleh. This represents a gamble, but the Panthers have to think outside the box after losing arguably their top performer on either side of the football.
Hector is talented. Whether the Panthers see him as a good scheme fit under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is another matter.