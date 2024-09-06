5 difficult decisions facing the Carolina Panthers coaching staff in Week 1
By Dean Jones
It's been a long time coming, but the NFL regular season is officially underway. Thursday's opening night showcase between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens only raised the excitement about what's to come. For the Carolina Panthers, it's all about righting some wrongs and winning back respectability under the new regime.
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan implemented their aligned vision for the future quickly. They've left no stone unturned and got everything working in unison. There's been a surge in positivity across the board - something that's not gone unnoticed by the fanbase as they approach the upcoming campaign with cautious optimism.
First up for Canales and his squad is a divisional road clash with the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers are unsurprisingly underdogs for the encounter considering how things went down last season. However, this represents a good chance to show the NFL world that they aren't the same walkover that disgraced themselves during the previous campaign.
With that being said, here are five difficult decisions facing Canales and his coaching staff before Week 1 at the Caesars Superdome.
Difficult decisions facing the Carolina Panthers coaching staff in Week 1
Stopping Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara might not be the force of old, but the prolific running back should remain the Carolina Panthers' primary focus in Week 1. The former third-round pick gained 1,160 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in 13 games during what was considered to be a down year in 2023. If defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero doesn't respect him fully, his unit will pay the price.
Kamara should be fresh and ready to impose his will on the Panthers. They've had some decent success versus the Tennesee product, restricting him to 601 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 11 regular-season meetings. He's also added 49 receptions for 335 receiving yards and one score, but far better teams have endured worse fortunes.
Keeping Kamara quiet will be a key component of Carolina's strategy. If they can limit his influence, this piles additional pressure on much-maligned quarterback Derek Carr with huge pressure on the veteran's shoulders this season.