5 difficult decisions facing the Carolina Panthers coaching staff in Week 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers cornerback rotation
The Carolina Panthers didn't waste any time adding to their cornerback room after final roster cuts. Dan Morgan took advantage of the team's No. 1 priority on the waiver wire to acquire a plethora of fresh faces who didn't quite make the grade elsewhere. Couple this with their trade for Mike Jackson Sr. from the Seattle Seahawks, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has a lot of new players to mesh in double-quick time.
Carolina must figure out its rotation first. The New Orleans Saints don't have the most prolific passing attack, but prolific wide receiver Chris Olave is someone who can get downfield for big gains if the game plan isn't up to the required standard.
Jaycee Horn will look to nullify Olave's threat and could shadow the former Ohio State star throughout. Jackson will start on the other side, with veteran Troy Hill set to occupy slot responsibilities with rookie Chau Smith-Wade waiting in the wings.
That looks like a decent trio. However, if the Panthers want to counteract every threat New Orleans has at its disposal, they need to work how who's ready to step up and command significant rotational reps despite their lack of time to learn Evero's defensive intricacies.
Getting Bryce Young into a rhythm
The Panthers are counting on Bryce Young to embark on a road to redemption in 2024. Those in power saw last season's rookie struggles for what they were. Instead of throwing in the towel, they inspired confidence in the signal-caller by spending every top-end resource on enhancing his supporting cast in pursuit of better days.
Young's shown encouraging signs of growth over the last few weeks. He turned on the style during joint practice with the New York Jets and built further momentum with a preseason touchdown at the Buffalo Bills. It'll take much more in a competitive regular-season setting, so getting the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft into an early rhythm is crucial.
Dave Canales is a progressive play-caller whose scripted designs to start the contest will be key. Allowing Young the opportunity to get some easy completions, deploy more run-pass option concepts, and allow a semblance of freedom to improvise would be wise. The New Orleans Saints had a formidable pass defense last season, so it represents a tricky conundrum the head coach must get right.
The Heisman Trophy winner is talented, but he cannot do it alone. Carolina has devised a scheme to suit Young's strengths and gave him plenty of input. Hopefully, this has the desired effect immediately.