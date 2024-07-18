5 difficult riddles the Carolina Panthers must solve at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's adaptation
The Carolina Panthers did everything in their power to help quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. They improved his supporting cast and hired coaches who've got an aligned vision for his development. Neither was evident during his rookie campaign and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft suffered accordingly.
Young's ability to transition into Dave Canales' improved schematic concepts is the most important riddle to solve of all. He seems up for the challenge after the pair hit it off over early offseason workouts. What transpires when things get more intense and physical over camp will be a strong measuring stick.
The former Alabama star is working hard to silence his ongoing doubters. Young knows things need to improve. He's also responding well to Canales' teachings and spent considerable time immersing himself in the playbook to further raise optimism.
All hope is not lost with Young. Watching his adaptation throughout camp will be crucial. Canales might have to tweak some things along the way, but their relationship must blossom before the real action arrives in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina Panthers edge rushing assessment
Losing Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos in one offseason was a blow. Dan Morgan couldn't do much about either departure. What's important for the general manager is ensuring he's got sufficient options available across the edge rushing room to improve fortunes in this critical area of the field in 2024.
Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum should help. Serious questions remain about the rest. Watching how things unfold during camp will provide a broader assessment of what Carolina has and what more might be needed.
Morgan stated a desire to be active on the waiver wire with the No. 1 priority. If the likes of K'Lavon Chaisson, D.J. Johnson, and Amare Barno don't develop, the new front-office leader won't hesitate to find additional reinforcements. Clowney and Wonnum are locked into roster spots, but even they have concerns attached.
The Panthers were dead last around the league in sacks per game last time around. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero cannot afford a similar fate if he wants his unit to become competitive once again in 2024.