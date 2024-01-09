5 dismal moves behind former Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer's demise
In on every deal didn't reap the necessary rewards...
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns mismanagement
Scott Fitterer's handling of Brian Burns' contract situation was a complete embarrassment. The stud edge rusher was coming off two straight Pro Bowl appearances heading into the final year of his deal this offseason. He remained a model professional while others in the same position sat out. Simply put, the Carolina Panthers took advantage.
Burns called off the contract stalemate to focus on the season after weeks of negotiations. His production regressed. He recently revealed there was a focus on not getting hurt - something that would have impacted his chances of getting a lucrative contract extension in Carolina or elsewhere next time around.
Fitterer turned down a whopping trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns. This included two first-round picks. Multiple other advances were spurned. The Panthers lost all leverage from the moment these decisions became public.
And yet, Fitterer and his front office sat on their hands. Burns cut a forlorn figure throughout the campaign. Now, it looks like the Panthers will slap the franchise tag on the former first-round pick to prevent him from leaving in free agency.
Whether the new regime can work out an extension remains to be seen. One could forgive Burns for wanting a fresh start after being disrespected beyond belief by Fitterer. This is yet another example of his inept management of team affairs from a prominent position of power.