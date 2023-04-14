5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Derick Hall
The Carolina Panthers already have one former Auburn defensive lineman named Derrick (Brown) on the roster. Adding another could be in the cards in this year's draft, even if this year's Derick (Hall) spells his name slightly differently than the Derrick who has been on the team since 2020.
A team captain and an All-SEC level player in 2022, Derick Hall led Auburn in sacks last season. The edge defender was also No. 1 in tackles for loss in each of his final two seasons on the Plains.
Hall was an extraordinary athlete coming out of high school in Mississippi, having been an all-state player in football while also a state finalist in track and field and playing as a starter on his school's basketball team.
Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 254 pounds, Hall plays even bigger than he is. His strength and aggression seldom waver - a trait that will translate to the next level.
Hall uses his quickness to get off the ball and then utilizes his strength to get after the quarterback. When opposing signal-callers are flushed from the pocket, the prospect has the speed to chase them down and can run sideline to sideline in pursuit.
He will need to improve in both his technique and impact against the run once Hall reaches the NFL. Simply overpowering blockers will be mitigated at the next level, and his defensive reads will become even more important for him to continue to be effective in getting into the backfield.
Hall is also a bit tight in the hips and limbs. This somewhat minimizes his overall impact in terms of turning corners and taking advantage of angles the way he ideally could.
While Hall is by no means a perfect player, his intangibles would be a welcome addition to any locker room and his production is undeniable. While he may not become a superstar in the NFL, the edge rusher could turn into a solid piece for several years.