5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Adetomiwa Adebawore
Much has been made of Anthony Richardson's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine and whether or not it should justify a team spending a high draft pick on the former Florida Gators quarterback. Adetomiwa Adebawore had a similarly freakish showcase while also playing a position that relies less on feel for the game and relies more on pure athleticism.
All of that to say, if the Carolina Panthers are going to take a swing on a prospect based on their NFL Scouting Combine performance, it should be Adebawore, not Richardson.
Adebawore's 4.49-second 40-yard dash is the fastest in combine history for any player weighing at least 280 pounds. The defensive end's athleticism score of 97 and his total score of 74 ranked first amongst prospects at the position in Indianapolis.
The athletic specimen uses his sheer size and explosiveness to overpower blockers and get into the backfield. Adebawore has a knack for finishing once he gets there, leading the Northwestern Wildcats in sacks in each of the last two seasons.
It is fair to say that Adebawore is in no man's land from a size perspective. His height and length are less than those of prototypical edge rushers, while the player's weight is a bit light to slide to the interior of the defensive line.
In selecting him during the 2023 NFL Draft, a team would be placing a bet on Adebawore's athleticism being able to help him overcome his size constraints.