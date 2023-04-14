5 edge rushers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Andre Carter II
Andre Carter II represents one of the most intriguing storylines in this year's draft. The Army product is set to become just the second drafted player from the Black Knights in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).
Traditionally, Army graduates are required to serve a five-year term upon graduation. However, the Department of Defense has loosened these requirements in recent years and as such has allowed Carter to defer service until after his NFL career.
As a prospect, Carter has the height and wingspan to develop into an every-down NFL player. Even if he is not there right now, there's every chance he can thrive under the Carolina Panthers' exceptional defensive staff led by up-and-coming coordinator Ejiro Evero.
He is a smooth athlete with good feet who has the ability to use his athleticism to have an impact rather than simply relying on brute strength. Carter's production took a dip in 2022, but that shouldn't be too concerning if his transition from college to the pros goes smoothly.
For Carter, the key to thriving at the next level will be his physical development. At 6-foot-7, he has the frame to add muscle mass and become a much higher-level of a physical specimen than he currently is.
While he may require more time to reach his full potential than some other edge rushers in this year's draft, Carter's ceiling could rival those of his draftmates when all is said and done. Something the Panthers might consider in the third round or lower based on most projections.