5 encouraging surprises from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr.'s surge
Terrace Marshall Jr. looked like an obvious cut or trade candidate this offseason. The wide receiver flashed promise over last year's training camp but failed to deliver in a competitive setting once again. His trade request before the 2023 deadline was granted, which was a damning indictment of how the previous regime perceived his ability to contribute.
To the surprise of most, Marshall got one final opportunity to establish himself with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge. The former second-round pick wasn't going to be handed a roster spot, but one could argue he's earning the right to be part of the team's plans once again.
Marshall seemed to come up with a new highlight every practice. He's developing a strong chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young and is playing with a sense of urgency that wasn't evident previously. Fans have seen this before from the LSU product during the summer - they'll be more interested in what he shows when things matter more.
If the Carolina Panthers take Marshall through, which seems likely after another impressive camp, he must produce. Otherwise, the wideout can kiss his slim hopes of getting another deal goodbye.
T.J. Smith's promise
Carolina's 3-4 defensive front looks like a potential area of strength. Pro Bowl star Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, and free-agent signing A'Shawn Robinson look capable of causing havoc from their starting positions. However, the Panthers needed someone lower down the depth chart to emerge as the primary backup behind this veteran trio.
Nick Thurman couldn't be completely dismissed from the role. That said, it's not hard to see why T.J. Smith is also in strong contention for the spot following an exceptional training camp this summer.
Smith spent his first three seasons as a bit-part player with the Minnesota Vikings. He's keen not to waste another chance in a different environment, becoming disruptive at the line of scrimmage and even generating pressure when the situation dictates.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is loyal to those who've done well for him previously. Thurman and LaBryan Ray did that when called upon last season and will be strongly considered for another go-around. That would be extremely harsh on Smith, who looks like he might have something to offer the rotation if given the opportunity.