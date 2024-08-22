5 encouraging surprises from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders' renaissance
The Carolina Panthers had a big decision to make with Miles Sanders this offseason. Dan Morgan trimmed the fat of underperforming veterans despite no real financial benefit in the short term. Many thought the running back would be included, but those in power opted to give him another shot.
Confidence wasn't exactly high in Sanders after his lackluster first season with the franchise. Last spring's marquee free-agent signing never looked like filling the gaping void left by Christian McCaffrey. He was relegated to backup duties behind Chuba Hubbard and never got the No. 1 spot back.
Sanders could be demoted further once rookie second-rounder Jonathon Brooks is healthy enough to participate. That's a long way off yet, so opportunity knocks for the Penn State product when all hope seemed lost.
Judging by how purposeful Sanders ran the football over training camp, this isn't lost on the player. He looks like someone out to silence his doubters, which is a pleasant surprise to the Panthers as they look to become a dominant rushing team under Dave Canales' expert guidance.
Jordan Matthews' surge
With Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble missing a large portion of training camp, the Panthers got a good look at other tight ends looking to stake their claims. Rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders has flashed in the passing game to raise encouragement, but the increasing influence of Jordan Matthews is arguably more impressive.
Matthews is a converted tight end after spending his early career as a wide receiver. He's got experience as a pass-catcher and knows how to get open. The veteran also impressed head coach Dave Canales with his supreme work ethic and professionalism throughout the summer.
There was a lot to like about how Matthews handled prominent responsibilities in Carolina's preseason opener against the New England Patriots. Much will depend on how many tight ends the Panthers take through. But with Thomas potentially starting the season on injured reserve, the former Vanderbilt star has a good shot at making the 53 initially.
What comes after that is down to Matthews. But make no mistake, nobody will be putting in more effort to firmly establish themselves as an important member of Canales' offensive strategy.