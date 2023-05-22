5 extremely early bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young dominates on Carolina Panthers’ home debut
Bryce Young’s career since middle school has been pretty much entirely in the spotlight. From the prestigious Mater Dei High School in California to the juggernaut college program that is Alabama, the quarterback has always played for the best.
His home debut for the Carolina Panthers will be no different as he opens up against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte. A clash that has also been allocated for the bright lights of Monday Night Football.
Everything the coaching staff has indicated so far is that despite Andy Dalton currently being QB1 as we start OTAs, Young is the guy. What better way for a No. 1 pick to announce himself to the league than showing out with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth?
Starting the season off with back-to-back division games gives Young a chance to set his stall out early. But with both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans improving over the offseason, this will be no easy feat.
The Panthers swept the Saints a season ago - Baker Mayfield won his only game as a starter in Week 3 and who can forget the Week 18 success when Sam Darnold threw for 45 yards?
This represents the perfect opportunity for Young to showcase early on, not only to Panthers’ fans but to the wider viewers, just how good he is. And I have every confidence in the player to do so, dominating the Saints as Carolina opens up the season 2-0.