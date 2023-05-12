4 major observations from the Carolina Panthers schedule release in 2023
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations to take from the NFL releasing how the Carolina Panthers' games in 2023 would be formatted during their annual release?
The Carolina Panthers now know how they'll need to navigate the 2023 season. With the NFL schedule release always comes eager anticipation, which bears more significance when one considers Bryce Young and other rookies are set to descend on the facility for the team's minicamp today.
After an incredible offseason that shows how poorly things were run by Matt Rhule, optimism is higher than it's been in a while for Panthers fans. It could all go wrong, obviously, but the core foundations are firmly in place for what could end up being a highly productive 2023 for all involved.
It won't be easy and everything must go right for the Panthers to mount a shock postseason challenge. But the schedule has been relatively kind to Carolina from a strength standpoint, which only increases confidence in the first season under Frank Reich.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from the Panthers' schedule release in 2023.
Major Observation No. 1
Bryce Young brings primetime back to the Carolina Panthers
Considering how woeful the Carolina Panthers have been in recent years, not many primetime games came their way to nobody's surprise. However, Bryce Young's arrival changed that in an instant.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft makes his home debut on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. An occasion that promises to bring an electrifying atmosphere - one that is sure to live long in the memory.
There is an exceptional amount of hype and pressure on Young. But the Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge he has the character and poise to cope with every eventuality.
Primetime is back. And we can all thank Young for that.