Panthers News: Schedule, rookie minicamp, Frank Reich and Andy Dalton
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as first-year pros descend on the facility today for the official start of their rookie minicamp experience?
It's starting to feel like football again after one of the more eventful off-seasons in Carolina Panthers franchise history. The NFL has officially released its schedule and the team's rookie minicamp gets underway today, so the excitement is there for all to see.
Among the stories making waves recently include what to expect at Carolina's rookie minicamp, the schedule release and another Panthers' masterpiece, Frank Reich's revenge game ranked, and Andy Dalton gives back to his alma mater.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp is on deck
Bryce Young and other Carolina Panthers players get their first legitimate taste of NFL coaching over the next few days during the team's rookie minicamp. All eyes are on the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft for obvious reasons, but this is also an opportunity for those less heralded to make their mark before joining up with veterans at OTAs.
Young's arrival has brought about an extra sense of anticipation and interest among fans and analysts. Some rookies will have more responsibilities than others, but history dictates a surprise or two could emerge from obscurity and force their way into Carolina's plans.
It promises to be a fascinating minicamp for all involved. And after all the pre-draft stress and testing, getting back down to some football business will be sweet relief.